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Sheikh Hamdan shares Saudi flag, prays for Kingdom's security amid attacks

Dubai Crown Prince voices support as UAE condemns attacks and backs Saudi stability

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan shares Saudi flag, prays for Kingdom's security amid attacks

 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, shared an image of the Saudi Arabian flag on Sunday and offered a prayer for the Kingdom's security amid a series of attacks targeting the country.

“My Lord, make this country safe and secure,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote alongside the image.

His message came as the UAE reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for any measures it takes to safeguarding the Kingdom's security and stability.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attacks and said they represented a “flagrant violation” of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for the Kingdom in maintaining its security and stability.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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