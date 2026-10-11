Dubai Crown Prince voices support as UAE condemns attacks and backs Saudi stability
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, shared an image of the Saudi Arabian flag on Sunday and offered a prayer for the Kingdom's security amid a series of attacks targeting the country.
“My Lord, make this country safe and secure,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote alongside the image.
His message came as the UAE reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for any measures it takes to safeguarding the Kingdom's security and stability.
In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attacks and said they represented a “flagrant violation” of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.
The UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for the Kingdom in maintaining its security and stability.