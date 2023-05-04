1. Sheikh Hamdan shares photos from his Japan trip

The Dubai Crown prince wrote ‘I love Japan’, in the caption of his post.

Read more ➜

Indian expat wins Dh15m Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Pradeep Kumar purchased his winning ticket number 048514 in the Dh15 million series 251.

Read more ➜

These Korean celeb couples found love on set

A look at Korean stars who fell in love on the sets of their hit TV shows and films

Read more ➜

How freezone workers can get Unemployment Insurance in UAE

Semi-government entities can also avail of the scheme, according to Dubai Insurance

Read more ➜

Look: Al Neyadi shares starry view of Dubai from space

Emirate shines like stars, says ‘Najmonaut’ on longest Arab mission on space station

Read more ➜