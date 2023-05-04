1. Sheikh Hamdan shares photos from his Japan trip
The Dubai Crown prince wrote ‘I love Japan’, in the caption of his post.
Indian expat wins Dh15m Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw
Pradeep Kumar purchased his winning ticket number 048514 in the Dh15 million series 251.
These Korean celeb couples found love on set
A look at Korean stars who fell in love on the sets of their hit TV shows and films
How freezone workers can get Unemployment Insurance in UAE
Semi-government entities can also avail of the scheme, according to Dubai Insurance
Look: Al Neyadi shares starry view of Dubai from space
Emirate shines like stars, says ‘Najmonaut’ on longest Arab mission on space station