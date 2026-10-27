Sharjah sets up addiction assessment committee to prevent drug relapse

New programme aims to support recovery and reduce drug relapse through follow-up.
Sharjah: Sharjah has approved a new framework to assess addiction cases, support people with addiction and reduce the risk of relapse into drug use, with a dedicated committee to be established under the supervision of Sharjah Police.
The Sharjah Executive Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued a resolution on the Programme for assessing addiction cases and supporting people with addiction during its meeting on Tuesday morning at the ruler’s office.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council.
The programme aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of addiction assessment procedures and establish an integrated framework for supporting and monitoring people with addiction. It seeks to reduce the risk of returning to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through continuous follow-up, early intervention and better coordination among the relevant authorities.
The resolution is intended to ensure the effective implementation of the programme and the sustainability of its outcomes.
Under the decision, an addiction assessment and support committee will be established in Sharjah. The committee will be affiliated with and operate under the supervision of the Sharjah Police General Command.
It will be chaired by the Director-General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports, with membership comprising the directors of the Directorate of Drug Prevention and Control, the Prevention and Follow-up Department, the Suburbs Police Stations Department, the Institutional Security Department, the Community Security Department and the Legal Affairs Department.
The committee will also include representatives of any other department or organisational unit added by a decision of the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.
The resolution sets out provisions governing the programme, including the use of electronic systems and devices, periodic screening procedures, the committee’s responsibilities and powers, meetings, decisions and recommendations, periodic reports, subcommittees, regulatory decisions, repeal provisions, entry into force and publication.
In a separate decision, the Executive Council approved a new system regulating the work of imams, muezzins and preachers in Sharjah, aiming to strengthen the regulatory framework governing their employment, improve administrative efficiency and promote transparency and job stability.
The resolution implements the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and reflects his continued commitment to strengthening the role of mosques in religious and community life, ensuring their proper care and improving the services provided at places of worship.
It also recognises the role of imams, muezzins and preachers in disseminating the teachings of Islam.
The new system establishes rules governing appointments and employment contracts, as well as the assignment of preachers to deliver Friday sermons. It also defines their professional rights, obligations and duties and sets out procedures for performance assessments, promotions, rewards and disciplinary penalties.
The measures are intended to clarify responsibilities, protect employees’ rights and promote fairness and discipline in the workplace.
They also seek to improve the performance of personnel responsible for mosque affairs, raise professional standards and reinforce the religious mission of mosques and their place within the community.
The Executive Council also reviewed Sharjah’s plans for the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, which will take place across the emirate’s cities from November 19 to December 3, 2026.
The programme will focus on strengthening the spirit of the Union, reinforcing national belonging and loyalty, and showcasing Sharjah’s cultural heritage and traditions.
It aims to bring families and different segments of society together through a varied programme reflecting the cohesion of Emirati society and its pride in the country’s national identity.
The celebrations will feature community and heritage activities, musical evenings, artistic performances and entertainment programmes catering to different age groups. The events are designed to encourage public participation and provide residents and visitors with a diverse celebratory experience.
The plan also places emphasis on supporting productive families and small business owners by giving them opportunities to participate in the celebrations and showcase their products.
The council reviewed the visual identity and creative direction of the celebrations, including design elements inspired by Sharjah’s landmarks.
The designs aim to reflect the emirate’s distinctive cultural character while linking its past with its present and future aspirations.
Interactive programmes will also present the UAE’s national heritage in innovative ways, enabling younger generations to learn more about the country’s history and the values underpinning the Union.
The initiatives are intended to strengthen connections between generations and deepen pride in the UAE’s national identity.
During the meeting, the council also discussed matters on its agenda relating to the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as legislation governing government operations.
The discussions focused on supporting the development of government services and improving institutional efficiency.