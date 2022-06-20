Sharjah: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) in the eastern region has opened registrations for the debut edition of its ‘Children’s Summer Programme’ held under the theme ‘Future Leader’. To be held at branches of Sharjah Public Library in the eastern region of the emirate, registrations for the programme will remain open until July 7.
The summer programme, scheduled to be held in Dibba Al Hisn, Khor Fakkan, Kalba, and Wadi Al Helo, seeks to provide an immersive space for children to hone their skills and foster a culture of reading.
SBA’s summer programme includes workshops led by life coach Hamad Eghdani, who will equip children with skills to boost their self-esteem and establish a daily routine of edutainment activities. Through a range of interactive sessions, children will also receive training in problem-solving skills as well as mastering research and independent learning skills.
Fadel Hussain Bu Seim, director of SBA in the Eastern Region, said: “Our summer programme is designed to nurture and stimulate the creativity and imagination of children and boost their self-esteem and self-reliance, thus preparing them to be future leaders.”
He added: “Our goal is to create an interactive environment for children to ensure that they acquire new experiences and skills to broaden their horizons, while also providing them with an opportunity to play and enjoy their time here. In line with SBA’s goals and mission, the camps will help enhance their life skills and knowledge and help inculcate the habit of reading.”