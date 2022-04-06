1 of 12
In the presence of renowned authors and publishers from around the world, the 49th edition of the London Book Fair (LBF) has raised the UAE flag high in recognition of the cultural project of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. This is the first time an Arab city - Sharjah - has been selected as the 'Market Focus' at LBF.
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority
2 of 12
The emirate is being celebrated as LBF’s ‘Market Focus’ this year in recognition of its continued leadership in building strong bridges of dialogue and cooperation between Arab and European nations, and for establishing itself as a cultural successful model of a knowledge-based society in which books are a pillar of sustainable development.
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority
3 of 12
Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association, during the opening ceremony at London Book Fair.
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority
4 of 12
Emirati performers during the ceremony.
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority
5 of 12
Titled 'Tales of the Emirates: People, Poetry and Fantasy', the session was moderated by Irish poet and author Nikita Gill and included Mohammad Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Heritage Institute; and Dubai Abulhoul, author and journalist.
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority
6 of 12
In the session titled ' Mohammad Al Murr in Conversation' and moderated by Dr. Sinead Murphy, Al Murr said Arab culture played a significant role in the development of various literary genres , while the European culture shaped its modern form.
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority
7 of 12
Sharjah's expansive presence at London Book fair.
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority
8 of 12
Emirati calligrapher Khalid Al Jallaf.
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority
9 of 12
As Market Focus at the 49th London Book Fair (LBF), Sharjah is offering visitors to the exhibition as well as votaries of the English European cultural movement an opportunity to explore closely the aesthetics and techniques of Arabic calligraphy.
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority
10 of 12
The Sharjah pavilion at LBF 2022 is hosting a collective exhibition by a team of renowned Emirati and Arab calligraphy artists. The exhibition includes Islamic calligraphy, proverbs and Arabic poetry wall art written in Naskh, Diwani, Thuluth and Kufi scripts
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority
11 of 12
Visitors will also have the opportunity to have their names etched in Arabic calligraphy, bringing them closer to Arab culture and literature. This initiative is reflective of Sharjah’s vision in merging the past and present of Emirati and Arab arts and literature, and highlighting the priceless values of the local and Arab culture.
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority
12 of 12
Also, as part of its participation as Market Focus at the London Book Fair 2022, Sharjah organised a panel discussion at the British Library which brought together leading Emirati authors who introduced the written and spoken traditions of the region, from vernacular Nabati poetry to myths and storytelling, and how these traditions are inspiring contemporary writing.
Image Credit: Twitter/Sharjah Book Authority