Sharjah: The much-anticipated shopping extravaganza, Sharjah Summer Promotions 2022, one of the annual initiatives by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and organised under the umbrella of Sharjah Promotions, began today. The event features exclusive shopping promotions, entertainment shows and family events and runs until September 4.
This year, SCCI has launched the event under the theme ‘Experience Summer in Sharjah’, as Sharjah’s shopping centres and retail stores received a large number of customers eager to take advantage of numerous offers and discounts of up to 80 per cent on various products, resulting in an increase in the number of visitors and tourists of various nationalities at shopping centres and retail stores in the emirate.
Sharjah Summer Promotions is widely considered as one of the most important shopping and entertainment events in the emirate and it is an ideal opportunity to enjoy the unique experiences offered by shopping centres through a variety of organised activities.
An exceptional opportunity
In his remarks, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, stated: “Shopping centres and retail stores are still racing to book a place and participate in the promotions, as it provides an exceptional opportunity to grow their business, raise their revenues, as well as present their ideas and products to residents and visitors of Sharjah, where shopping is not limited to a specific season.”
He added that SCCI was keen to fill the emirate’s agenda with events and promotions during the year as part of the Sharjah Promotions strategy and vision to enhance Sharjah’s reputation as a tourist and economic hub in the region and beyond.
The emirate’s vision
Hana Al Suwaidi, head of the Sharjah Summer Promotions Supervisory Committee, noted: “Sharjah Summer Promotions this year celebrates a wide range of activities and events that align with the emirate’s vision of promoting the shopping and tourism sectors. As part of the promotions, it will include a Grand Sale three days ahead of Eid Al Adha on July 6, 7 and 8, as well as organise a back-to-school festival from August 8 to September 9. In addition, there will be special dining experiences, special offers and discounts, numerous surprises and opportunities to win prizes, enjoy entertainment events and plenty of exceptional deals in celebration of summer.”
Sharjah Summer Promotions is aimed at meeting the needs of the private sector, contribute to the sustainable development of the economy and stimulate sales throughout the emirate.