Sharjah students dive into hands-on scientific research programme

Sharjah Public Libraries launches ‘Scientific Research Incubator’ project
Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), in collaboration with the Universities of Sharjah, Kalba, and Khorfakkan, has launched the ‘Scientific Research Incubator’ project.
Coinciding with the seventh annual Majors Discipline Exhibition, the initiative aims to equip secondary school students from Grades 10 to 12 with practical research skills through an interactive programme conducted in library settings.
Each student group, comprising 20 to 30 participants, will undergo a five-week training programme running until October 5 at the Kalba, Wadi Al Helo, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn branches. The programme introduces students to the fundamentals and ethics of academic research, trains them in advanced search techniques using Boolean logic (a system of reasoning that deals with true/false values) and scholarly databases and enhances their ability to write research reports and cite sources correctly. Public speaking, presentation skills, and independent learning are also integral components of the curriculum.
Eman Bushulaibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries, highlighted the link between libraries and scientific research.
“Libraries are the natural setting for researchers, and the collections and databases they provide support every academic endeavour. Through the Scientific Research Incubator, we are offering school students early exposure to this environment and practical experience with academic research tools, helping to build their confidence and prepare them for university and future careers.”
Kalba and Khorfakkan branches are hosting weekly hands-on workshops, including sessions ‘Exploring Scientific Research’, ‘Smart Research’ and ‘Methods and Ethics’. Workshops such as ‘Writing and Referencing’ will train students in structuring research reports, using citation tools, and presenting findings to an audience.
The programme culminates in a mini research competition. Students will present their projects to a judging panel on September 29 and 30 at Kalba Library, with the final round hosted at Khorfakkan Library on October 5. Winners will receive prizes and participation certificates.
