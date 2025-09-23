GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah students dive into hands-on scientific research programme

Sharjah Public Libraries launches ‘Scientific Research Incubator’ project

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Sharjah students dive into hands-on scientific research programme

Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), in collaboration with the Universities of Sharjah, Kalba, and Khorfakkan, has launched the ‘Scientific Research Incubator’ project.
Coinciding with the seventh annual Majors Discipline Exhibition, the initiative aims to equip secondary school students from Grades 10 to 12 with practical research skills through an interactive programme conducted in library settings.

Five-week programme

Each student group, comprising 20 to 30 participants, will undergo a five-week training programme running until October 5 at the Kalba, Wadi Al Helo, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn branches. The programme introduces students to the fundamentals and ethics of academic research, trains them in advanced search techniques using Boolean logic (a system of reasoning that deals with true/false values) and scholarly databases and enhances their ability to write research reports and cite sources correctly. Public speaking, presentation skills, and independent learning are also integral components of the curriculum.

Libraries, scientific research

Eman Bushulaibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries, highlighted the link between libraries and scientific research.
“Libraries are the natural setting for researchers, and the collections and databases they provide support every academic endeavour. Through the Scientific Research Incubator, we are offering school students early exposure to this environment and practical experience with academic research tools, helping to build their confidence and prepare them for university and future careers.”

Hands-on research training

Kalba and Khorfakkan branches are hosting weekly hands-on workshops, including sessions ‘Exploring Scientific Research’, ‘Smart Research’ and ‘Methods and Ethics’. Workshops such as ‘Writing and Referencing’ will train students in structuring research reports, using citation tools, and presenting findings to an audience.
The programme culminates in a mini research competition. Students will present their projects to a judging panel on September 29 and 30 at Kalba Library, with the final round hosted at Khorfakkan Library on October 5. Winners will receive prizes and participation certificates.

Related Topics:
UAEEducationSharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Legislation is part of Kuwait’s commitment to child protection and the preservation of national identity.

University of Sharjah joins infant brain injury study

2m read
From mangroves and waterfalls to heritage villages and family parks, Kalba and Khorfakkan offer something for everyone during the long weekend.

UAE long weekend: Top attractions on the east coast

4m read
Shurooq reveals cultural, tourism developments in Kalba

Shurooq reveals cultural, tourism developments in Kalba

3m read
Sharjah Library marks 100 years of knowledge, culture

Sharjah Library marks 100 years of knowledge, culture

2m read