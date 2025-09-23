Sharjah students dive into hands-on scientific research programme

Each student group, comprising 20 to 30 participants, will undergo a five-week training programme running until October 5 at the Kalba, Wadi Al Helo, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn branches. The programme introduces students to the fundamentals and ethics of academic research, trains them in advanced search techniques using Boolean logic (a system of reasoning that deals with true/false values) and scholarly databases and enhances their ability to write research reports and cite sources correctly. Public speaking, presentation skills, and independent learning are also integral components of the curriculum.