Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved salary hikes and promotions for 450 non-commissioned officers working in Sharjah Police General Headquarters. These officers will now be promoted from first assistant to lieutenant.
This was announced by Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio and TV.
The officers are currently being trained by Sharjah Police General Headquarters, in co-ordination with Sharjah Police Sciences Academy. Once they graduate from the academy, they will be inducted into the force as commissioned officers.
Thanking Sheikh Sultan for his support, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi stressed Sharjah Ruler’s continuous support for those working in the police force, providing them with all the necessary means for leading a decent life.
Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi extended his congratulations and blessings to all Sharjah Police personnel who were included in Sheikh Sultan’s decision, hoping that the boost will motivate them to double their efforts to achieve excellence in service.