Sharjah: ‘Ramadan Nights’ exhibition in Sharjah is set to return from April 12, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to visit the region’s ultimate shopping, entertainment, culinary and cultural destination.
Organised and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, Ramadan Nights is one of the largest shopping exhibitions in the region. It will showcase more than 200 leading retailers and 25 international brands from April 12 to 26, the organisers said in a statement today.
Spanning over an area of 15,000 square metres, the event will run for 15 days and will feature a wide range of products, offering discounts of up to 75 per cent. The exhibition will also feature a plethora of activities and events, including cultural, heritage, religious and health awareness programmes.
In addition to the daily raffle draws for some incredible prizes, the ‘Ramadan Nights’ exhibition will also include a gaming arena that will provide a host of entertainment activities suitable for the entire family.
“Over the past years, the ‘Ramadan Nights’ exhibition has been able to establish its prominent position among shopping events in the country, especially during Ramadan,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah. “The event offers visitors everything they need at affordable prices, besides the special deals and exciting discounts on a wide range of items and brands.”
Read more
- #KindnessKloset campaign launched outside four schools in UAE
- Ramadan 2022: GDRFA-Dubai service centres to operate from 9am-5pm, Monday to Thursday
- UAE’s 1 Billion Meals initiative to launch long-term food projects
- First Ramadan lecture of 2022 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed highlights need for building values in society
Al Midfa also highlighted the importance of social activities at the exhibition in encouraging social cohesion and cultural communication amid an exceptional and fun atmosphere.
Ramadan Nights will be open to visitors from 5pm to 1am throughout the month.