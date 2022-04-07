Launched by Dabur International with International Schools Partnership (ISP), the Kindness Klosets are located outside the four ISP schools across the UAE, giving the community an opportunity to donate personal care items to labour and support workers.

The #KindnessKloset can be found in Dubai at The Aquila School, next to The Villa and Nibras International School in Dubai Investment Park; and in Abu Dhabi at Aspen Heights British School in Al Bahya and Reach British School in Baniyas.

Families, students, teachers and staff, from the respective schools, along with other donors from the community, have been donating personal care essentials like soaps, creams, toothpaste, shampoos and more, into the cabinets provided. Dabur International has pledged to keep the #KindnessKlosets stocked with sufficient products daily to ensure that there is something for everyone in need.

Ganesh Sharma, Lead, Corporate Communication, Dabur International; said, “We thank ISP and the participating schools for their contribution and support to join us and make this campaign come alive. From community workers to labourers, we hope to ensure every individual in need is able to benefit from the #KindnessKloset.”

Handwritten messages

Along with asking their communities to donate to the closets, ISP schools will encourage their students to share handwritten Ramadan messages that will be placed into the #KindnessKlosets.