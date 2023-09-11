Sharjah: In the presence of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the Sharjah Prize for Library Literature Forum is scheduled to take place on September 13 and 14 at the Sharjah Public Library situated in Sharjah’s Cultural Square, it was announced on Monday.
This forum will serve as a significant platform for fostering insightful discussions centred around the theme: ‘Teaching, Learning, and Libraries: Strategies for Integration, Empowerment, and Exemplary Practices’. Additionally, it will recognise and celebrate the top three winners of the 23rd edition of the awards.
Organised by Sharjah Public Library (SPL), a subsidiary of SBA, this forum will bring together experts and academics well-versed in curating and managing knowledge content within prominent libraries, educational institutions, and cultural organisations. It will also unveil the theme for the upcoming award edition, showcasing the forum’s adaptability to the ever-evolving landscape of the library sector.
'Compelling sessions'
The first day of the forum will feature two sessions: ‘Institutional Publishing: Challenges and Solutions’ and ‘Green Knowledge Environment and the Concept of Sustainability’.
On the second day, attendees can expect a session titled ‘Teaching, Learning, and the Educational Role of Libraries’ followed by three panel discussions featuring the award winners who will share their research, discoveries, and insights. The forum will conclude with a closing speech that will highlight its key recommendations.
The Sharjah Prize for Library Literature Forum is widely recognised as an honour in the field of libraries, documentation, and information in the Arab world.