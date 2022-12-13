Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution regarding the regulation of public libraries in Dubai.
The Resolution is aimed at further enhancing the dissemination of knowledge, promoting a culture of reading, fostering a strong sense of national identity among the youth, and raising awareness among them about the importance of innovation and scientific research.
The provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. (78) apply to all public libraries in Dubai, including special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Resolution also applies to digital libraries. Libraries established under special laws that are not affiliated with the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and libraries run by government entities in their office premises are excluded from the provisions of this Resolution.
Regulatory functions
The Resolution outlines the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority’s responsibilities and functions related to the regulation of public libraries. These include the establishment, operation and management of public libraries in Dubai and the provision of human and technical resources needed by public libraries to provide high-quality services. The Authority is also tasked with organising various cultural, artistic and literary events and other activities in public libraries.
Membership in public libraries is open to all institutions and the public. The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority is responsible for outlining membership procedures. The duration of each public library membership subscription is five years. Membership can be renewed for a similar period.
The Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority is authorised to issue the Executive Regulations necessary for implementing this Resolution.
The Resolution annuls Local Order No. (9) of 2003 and its Executive Regulations regarding the Regulation of Public Libraries of Dubai Municipality, as well as any legislation that conflicts with it.
Resolution No. (78) of 2022 will be effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.