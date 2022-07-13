Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Media and Public Relations Department, the Community Police Department and the Ports and Airports Department, received pilgrims at Sharjah International Airport today upon their return after completion of Haj in Saudi Arabia.
This initiative was undertaken in cooperation with Sharjah International Airport Authority.
Major Ahmad Belhaj, Director of the Events and Retirees’ Branch at the Department of Media and Public Relations, Sharjah Police, stressed the keenness of the force to enhance communication with various social groups. He added that Sharjah Police will continue to receive batches of pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia over the next two days.
Sharjah International Airport Authority has taken all necessary measures to receive the pilgrims and has cooperated with the key partners and airport operators to ease the arrival of the pilgrims. The airport authority has also deployed staff members at the arrival lounge to hand over presents to them and provide other necessary services and also to guide them through the immigration process.
The Haj pilgrims expressed their gratitude for the services and facilities they received at Sharjah International Airport, which ensured their safety and comfort. They also expressed their appreciation for the UAE leadership and the Government of Sharjah, for their continued support of the pilgrims.