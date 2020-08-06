Sharjah: Sharjah has launched a joint operation to tackle illegal metals being received by the scrap metal collectors in the emirate.
The Criminal Investigations Department at Sharjah Police has launched an inspection campaign to inspect the places of sale and trade of scrap in the emirate, and to penalise violations. The campaign, launched in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development, Sharjah Civil Defence and the Department of Electronic Services and Communications in Sharjah Police, aims to to enhance security and safety.
Brigadier Ibrahim Musabeh Al Ajel, Director of Criminal Investigations Department at Sharjah Police, said: “The Department has held many coordination meetings with the concerned authorities in the emirate. Through a joint working team, the specialised cadres have toured the shops selling and trading scrap. They inspected prevention and safety procedures, monitoring and catching violations, and raising awareness.” The team visited 400 scrap shops in industrial areas during the first month of the campaign’s launch, he added.
Thorough checks
Brigadier Al Ajel pointed out that the specialised teams checked the records of buying and selling, identifying their contents and sources, in addition to monitoring security and economic violations, and violations related to security and safety procedures. The teams also checked surveillance cameras and lighting in some areas.
He said the campaign was key in setting preventive measures, raising the awareness of workers in these establishments in safety and security procedures.
He called on the public to cooperate with police authorities in achieving community safety, and to report any negative behaviour through the Department’s hotline number 80040, or 901 for non-emergency reports.