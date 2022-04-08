Sharjah: The Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments in Sharjah distributed ‘Ramadan Meer’ to 219 needy families of the establishment’s inmates. This humanitarian drive was undertaken in cooperation with a number of associations and institutions, including Sharjah Charity Society, Sharjah Cooperative Society, the Faraj Fund and Red Crescent Authority in Sharjah, with the aim of spreading happiness in the hearts of inmates and their families.
The initiative is in line with the strategic objectives of the UAE Ministry of Interior, which aims to enhance customer satisfaction with the services provided.
The Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments also launched the ‘Nasa’em Al Khair’ initiative, in cooperation with Sharjah Charity International, by providing financial aid to the tune of Dh165,000 for 55 needy families.
Brigadier Ahmad Shuhail, Director-General of Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, said the establishment was making tireless efforts through many initiatives and programmes, in cooperation with its strategic partners, to provide food and other necessities to the inmates’ families.
Brigadier Shuhail praised the strategic partners and their effective role in carrying out such humanitarian work. He appreciated the efforts of the charitable and voluntary bodies for their contribution towards such activities.