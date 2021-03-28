Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Sunday activated radio-based emergency message service to broadcast COVID-19 awareness messages to educate motorists about COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Police patrols started broadcasting using the special radio frequency. The police patrols transmitted the messages to the radios of nearby vehicles using special devices in different languages. The messages alerted motorists to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures and follow safety guidelines.
Sharjah Police recently launched a large-scale awareness campaign to raise health awareness among community members. The campaign involves broadcasting direct messages through police patrols and drones.