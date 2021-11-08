Sharjah: The Sharjah Municipality will sell impounded vehicles four days after the impoundment period.
Giving owners of impounded vehicles, machinery, motorcycles and bicycles a grace period of four days to take necessary measures to get them released in order to avoid being sold at a public auction, the authority has said.
Making the announcement on its social meida platforms, the municipality requested owners of vehicles that had been impounded for more than six months to take necessary steps to get them released.
The municipality urged vehicle owners to check with the Inspection and Control Department in Industrial Area 5 about any impoundments within four days to settle their dues and receive their vehicles.