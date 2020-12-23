Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has launched two as well as four-wheeled patrol bikes that run on electricity, at Sharjah New Corniche and at other designated green spaces in the emirate in order to educate its users on traffic safety measures and urge them to adhere to preventive measures and help maintain cleanliness.
The movement aims to strengthen the municipality’s awareness campaigns and inspection drives at Sharjah New Corniche, beaches and green spaces. The bikes were launched in the presence of Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality. Al Turaifi said that the launch of these patrol bikes and vehicles comes within the framework of the Sharjah Municipality keenness to strengthen control over the new Corniche and all beaches of Sharjah. They will be used to spread awareness among members of the public to adhere to preventive measures and maintain cleanliness at public places.
The new patrolling vehicles reflect the municipality’s keenness to safeguarding the environment and provide multiple options to the municipality inspectors to perform their duties with ease.
Al Turaifi further said that Sharjah Municipality was keen on maintaining cleanliness at all the beaches, raise awareness on security and safety standards for visitors and engage a rescue company specialised in beach management. More than 63 rescuers and a number of guards are deployed at the beaches. Safety standards have also been developed in coordination with the Sharjah Police General Command and the municipality’s inspectors are present to ensure beach-goers follow the safety protocols. The new patrol vehicles will help reinforce monitoring by these inspectors.