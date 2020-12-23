Abu Dhabi officials will review the list every 2 weeks according to COVID-19 developments

Abu Dhabi Airports Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Passengers from select countries will not be required to undergo quarantine, according to a statement from Abu Dhabi Media Office.

As of December 22, 2020, citizens from ‘Green Countries’ that do no not have to quarantine upon arrival to Abu Dhabi include:

Australia Brunei China Greece Greenland Hong Kong Malaysia Mauritius New Zealand Saudi Arabia Singapore Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Uzbekistan Vietnam

“Travellers from green countries will be allowed into the emirate when they receive a negative test result, while travellers from other countries must self-isolate for 10 days. Country classifications will be reviewed every two weeks,” said the media office.

All other passengers will need to undertake a PCR test on the sixth day if they are staying six or more consecutive days, as well as on day 12 if they are staying for 12 or more consecutive days.

Travel Procedures

Before making any travel arrangements to Abu Dhabi, travellers are urged to carry out the following procedures:

Contact your airline for important travel information and familiarise yourself with the guidelines and regulations set by relevant authorities.

Ensure you meet entry visa requirements to visit the UAE.

If you are travelling with Etihad Airways, you'll be covered by Etihad's COVID-19 global wellness insurance cover. Cover is included with every Etihad Airways ticket for travel up to March 31, 2021.

Ahead of departure

Travellers to Abu Dhabi will be required to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test received within 96 hours prior to their scheduled departure.

Airport arrival

Upon entering the emirate, travellers will be given a PCR test at the airport and must wait for the negative result to be received. International travellers from countries on the green list will no longer be required to self-isolate upon receiving a negative result. Travellers from other countries will be required to self-isolate for 10 days only.

All travellers will need to take a PCR test on day six for those staying for six days or more, and on day 12 for those staying for 12 days or more.

Departure from Abu Dhabi