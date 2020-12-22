Abu Dhabi skyline. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergencies and Disasters Committee has announced that it has updated the preventive and precautionary measures implemented in the emirate to preserve health gains achieved so far.

The Committee has approved increasing the operational capacity of economic, tourism and entertainment activities to the possible optimal in accordance with the approved precautionary measures. These include shopping and entertainment centres, restaurants and nurseries.

Update on tests to enter emirate

The Committee has also extended the validity of a negative PCR or DPI test result used to enter the emirate from 48 to 72 hours, and replaced the tests done on days 4 and 8 from entry with a test to be conducted on day 6 from entering the emirate for those staying 6 or more consecutive days.

Change in quarantine rules

Furthermore, the Committee approved the procedures for international travellers, both residents and tourists. These procedures include exempting travellers from ‘green’ countries from quarantine and reducing quarantine period for travellers coming from other countries to 10 days only. All travellers will need to undertake a PCR test on day 6 if they are staying 6 or more consecutive days, as well as on day 12 if they are staying 12 or more consecutive days. Country classifications will be reviewed fortnightly.

Regular testing

As per international precautionary measures, the Committee approved reducing the quarantine period for those who have been in contact with a positive case to 10 days only, provided a PCR test is taken on day 8 with a negative result. Also, as previously announced, participants in the National Vaccination Programme and Phase III of the vaccine clinical trials who have active icons on Alhosn app (golden star or letter E), are exempted from quarantine requirements when returning from abroad or when in contact.

Finally, the Committee approved periodic screening programmes for the residents of industrial zones and communities with high population density and the employees of commercial activities in Abu Dhabi emirate. It also approved increasing the capacity of the SEHA testing centres located outside of Abu Dhabi emirate and closing testing centres at entry points.