Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has arrested 59 drug suspects who were selling drugs through social media platforms.
The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that 72 kg of heroin, hashish and crystal meth was seized during a two -month operation in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dubai, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain.
The gang used to place the drugs in different areas across the country and send the location with pictures of the drugs to buyers who would then deposit the money in different bank accounts.
As many as 33 suspects were involved in these operations,even as they were in touch with drug traders outside the country. Social media platforms were being used to sell drugs to individuals inside the UAE.
The other 26 suspects’ role pertained to collection of money.
The ministry seized Dh800,000 and froze 39 bank accounts belonging to the gang members in different local banks.