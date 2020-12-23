Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in the UAE has announced annual draws and prizes for those who use select electronic services to complete their transactions.
On Wednesday morning, the ministry said ina tweet that the services for which the offer is valid include: Issue of an authenticated copy of birth and death certificates, accreditation of the medical committee for requests on retirement, medical disability, request for “To Whomsoever It May Concern” certificates for patients and companions, issue of health card for people of determination, scheduling medical appointments, attestation of patient companion leave, blood donation requests, medical complaints against government hospitals and issue of age estimation certificate.