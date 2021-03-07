The inspection teams have taken the necessary legal and administrative measures against all kinds of illegal housing. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality continued its inspection campaigns to evict bachelors and violators from the family areas in Sharjah City, in cooperation with Sharjah police and Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.

This move comes in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said that the civic authority has carried out 3,000 inspections, which has resulted in the eviction of 13,000 violators and bachelors so far. The inspection teams have taken the necessary legal and administrative measures against all kinds of illegal housing. He pointed out that the Sharjah Municipality has expanded the scope of these campaigns to include residential towers in several areas of the emirate.

Al Turaifi said the municipality continues to evacuate singles and violators from the areas designated for families in implementation of the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah to provide and create an ideal environment for these families. In this regard, the municipality, in cooperation with its strategic partners, has undertaken the immediate evacuation and cutting off services for housing units with violations, random electrical connections, and dwellings that are overcrowded with a number of violators. This is especially critical in the light of the current circumstances that require commitment to preventive measures and procedures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Al Turaifi clarified that more than 13,000 violators and single have been evacuated so far, during the 3,000 campaigns that were implemented, as these campaigns witnessed administrative and legal measures taken against the violating housing units, indicating that the municipality is keen to regulate the relationship between the owner and the tenant through the lease contracts documented with it.

Al Turaifi stated that the municipality has expanded the scope of these campaigns to include residential towers in various areas of the city, during which it has detected many irregularities.

Al Turaifi praised the role and cooperation provided by the General Command of the Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, during these campaigns, which contributed to the achievement of the desired goals and the evacuation of workers and bachelors.