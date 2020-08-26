Sharjah: New vehicle owners in Sharjah now have the option of registering their cars for two years instead of one as is the current practice.
The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department of the Sharjah Police General Command issued the notice on Tuesday, in line with the leadership’s plan to provide high-quality police services to citizens and residents.
Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, affirmed that Sharjah Police has adopted an ambitious plan to upgrade services. This new service provides added value to motorists that saves time and effort of community members.
Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Al Kay, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, stated that in order to obtain this service, it is required to present an insurance document valid for the same period and to pay the fees. This is an optional service.