Annual ceremony recognises drivers, call centre staff and transport partners
Sharjah: A total of 180 drivers have been honoured by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority for their commitment to road safety, discipline, service quality and customer care.
The drivers were recognised at the authority’s annual 2026 ceremony, attended by officials, strategic partners and representatives of franchise companies.
The honourees were selected based on strict criteria covering safety, discipline, performance and excellence in customer service.
The ceremony also recognised call centre employees, strategic partners and transport operators for their contributions to the efficiency and integration of Sharjah’s transport services.
Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, said the awards reflect the authority’s appreciation for its “road ambassadors”, who play a key role in improving community safety and transport services.
“We are celebrating field-based professionals who have demonstrated that driving is not merely a job, but a trust and a humanitarian responsibility,” he said.
Al Othmani highlighted the importance of this role during the Year of Family 2026, noting that drivers contribute to protecting families’ safety and peace of mind while supporting quality of life through safe, reliable and sustainable mobility.
Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Jarwan, Director of the Authority’s Transport Affairs Department, said drivers are the face of the transport system and the link between its plans and standards and the daily experience of passengers.
“We invest in people because they are the most important pillar in creating excellence,” Al Jarwan said.
He said the authority continues to empower drivers and develop their skills so they can serve as ambassadors of safety and professionalism and help deliver a transport experience that meets the community’s expectations.
The ceremony concluded with awards presented to the honourees, highlighting the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority’s focus on developing its workforce and strengthening its partnerships to improve transport services across the emirate.
The event also highlighted the vital role drivers play in keeping roads safe and ensuring reliable public transport, with 180 drivers recognised for their performance, professionalism and commitment to passengers.