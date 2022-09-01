Sharjah: Ten taxi drivers in Sharjah were honoured by Sharjah Taxi with the Traffic and Safety Award for their excellent performance in year 2021.

The award is given by Sharjah Taxi, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, to educate drivers about adherence to road safety. It is divided into 3 categories: gold, silver, and bronze.

The honoured drivers expressed their gratitude upon receiving the award, stressing their willingness to exert more effort and perseverance to safety standards in their daily job.

Motivation to drivers

Khalid Al Kindi, executive director of Sharjah Taxi, said: “We are pleased to honour 10 distinguished drivers out of a total of 900, with our Traffic and Safety Award launched by Sharjah Taxi in 2021. Under the slogan ‘No accidents, No traffic Violations, No complaints”, we strived to use this campaign as an initiative to motivate our drivers to stay safe on the road and abide by local traffic laws to ensure safety for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians who share the road.”

“This award highlights distinguished drivers according to specific criteria, including driving distances more than 100,000km, no reported vehicle accidents, and no history of reported traffic violation or complaint from dealers, all within a one-year period,” he added.

Positive results

Al Kindi called attention to the award and other initiatives emanating from the traffic safety team, that have contributed substantially to achieving positive results in reducing traffic accidents for taxis. One of the key achievements the company is proud of is its success in achieving ‘zero deaths from accidents during the year 2021’.

Mustafa Shalabi, senior director of Operations Department, Chairman of the Traffic Safety Committee, stressed: “The company is keen and dedicated to launching creative and motivational initiatives to raise driver satisfaction, as our taxi drivers are ambassadors of the transport sector in the Emirate of Sharjah. Our drivers are exemplary individuals that showcase and reflect Sharjah Taxi policy and strategy to achieve its vision of being the first and most important provider of transportation services in the Emirate.”