The Food Control Department has instructed all food and beverages establishments to stop providing services to customers who wait in their cars in a manner that violates traffic rules.

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality on Wednesday instructed all food establishments operating in the emirate to refrain from serving customers who wait in their cars in parking spots designated for certain special category of users or those who park randomly causing traffic obstruction. The municipality will take necessary action in case of failure to abide by this instruction.

The decision was taken based on the municipality’s keenness to organise the process of providing service to customers at parking lots in a more regular manner and preventing obstruction to the flow of traffic, thereby enhancing the aesthetic aspect of the emirate.

Sheikha Shaza Al Mualla, Assistant Director General of the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories, confirmed that the Food Control Department has instructed all food and beverages establishments to stop providing services to customers who wait in their cars in a manner that violates traffic rules and cause obstruction, or those who park in spaces that are designated for specific users. Legal measures will be taken against the violators.

Khalid bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Customer Service Sector, explained that the Public Parking Department conducts periodic inspections to ensure no one misuses public parking spaces in Sharjah — such as occupying parking spaces that are designated for certain specific category of users or reserved for stores, or parking behind vehicles in a way that obstructs traffic. The inspection teams monitor these behaviours and take necessary corrective.