Top Dubai Police officials at the inauguration of the new police point in Al Lesaily Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police opened a suburban police point in Dubai’s Al Lesaily area for the cnvenience of residents in the neighbourhood.

Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police in the presence of Mohammad Sultan bin Markhan Al Ketbi, Director of the Zabeel Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and a number of senior officers, inaugurated the new police point.

The suburban police point is part of the Smart Police Stations (SPS), offering 60 criminal, traffic and community-based services in seven languages round the clock.

Lt Gen Al Merri said the new facility is as per the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai government smart and forward-looking.

“It also part of the vision of Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, of transforming Dubai into a gateway to the future. The new point is in line with the Dubai Plan for 2021, as it seeks to cope with global and future trends in maintaining security and safety,” Lt Gen Al Merri said in statement.

“Dubai Police is keen to launch social, unique and smart initiatives that enhance communication with the public to raise their security awareness and boost their sense of safety and security.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police, said the newly inaugurated police point is the third of its kind as two other points were recently introduced at Al Eyas and Hatta.

“It is a self-service point for residents. SPS have attracted international delegations comprising policing agencies, celebrities and VIPs to experience one of the pioneering and unique policing projects,” Brig Al Razooqi said.

Al Lesaily point

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim bin Suroor, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station and Chairman of the Dubai Police Stations Board of Directors, said Al Lesaily area has more than 7,790 residents of 12 different nationalities.

It also has 1,085 ‘Ezbas’ (a plot of land in the desert or the mountains that has camels and housing for caretakers, besides large indoor and outdoor majlises where owners gather at weekends), veterinary clinics, pharmacies, feed stores, minimarkets, restaurants and shops.