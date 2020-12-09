Dubai: In a step to accelerate the process of digital transformation in Dubai’s immigration services, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai and Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) have signed a second-generation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 40th GITEX Technology Week.
The MoU was signed between Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and Rami Kichli, vice-president — Gulf and Levant, Software AG. The initial collaboration between the two entities unveiled extensive opportunities to provide new insights, optimise operations, rationalise systems and ease processes for end-users.
The extended collaboration will further tackle the toughest challenges, unleash the fullest potential and enable GDRFA-Dubai to increase the efficiency of processes, scale systems and advance capabilities to maximise the value that end-users can derive through the upgraded system. Software AG’s technology solutions will empower GDRFA’s portfolio range of services. The entity’s focus will revolve around revolutionising end-user services that are currently being showcased at GITEX Technology Week. The new-generation platform will collaborate on portfolio-based projects to automate its internal demand generation.
It will also address external requirements for GDRFA by linking it to external bodies ranging from other government departments, private entities or third parties.
“In Phase One of our collaboration, we witnessed the power of digital transformation via robust technologies first-hand and the numerous ways it changed immigration for citizens, residents and tourists,” Maj Gen Bin Suroor said in a statement.
“With millions of immigration requests coming through, our goal remains to advance operations, increase efficiency and stay responsive to any immigration law revisions. For future scalability, flexibility and to handle changing needs, our extended collaboration will further modernise our systems and deliver winning strategies to stimulate our success in the oncoming decade.”
Speaking on the new association, Kichli said: “GDRFA has been one of the front-runners in adopting a digital transformation strategy. By deploying second-generation digital services, a flexible, scalable and fully integrated system, GDRFA will be able to enhance overall customer experience.”