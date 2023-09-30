Sharjah: The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has announced that, thanks to the contributions of donors, it was able to provide monthly financial assistance amounting to Dh14.6 million in the first nine months of the year.
The number of beneficiaries reached around 7,940 from January and September.
SCI’s monthly assistance targets people with limited income in a way that guarantees them a decent life and meets their living needs.
The monthly assistance is considered financial support for people with low income who have no other sources of income, as well as elderly citizen’s families, divorcees, and widows who are not beneficiaries of government aid.