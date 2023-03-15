Sharjah: The Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee has approved Dh73 million to settle 125 cases of citizens’ debts, including citizens convicted in financial cases and dead debtors.
The move is in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to provide a stable and decent life for citizens.
The committee has approved Dh73.056 million for the payment of debts of 125 Emiratis.
Beneficiaries include Emiratis convicted in financial cases and dead debtors.