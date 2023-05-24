Sharjah: The emirate of Sharjah’s population has risen 22 per cent since 2015 to 1.8 million now, results of the latest and largest Sharjah Census show.

On Wednesday night, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the unveiling of the preliminary results of Sharjah Census 2022, announced by the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah (DSCD).

The report also states that 61 per cent of the emirate’s population is part of the active workforce, “offering a positive outlook on the ever-increasing opportunities to work and invest in Sharjah’s fast-growing and diversified economy”, DSCD said.

The working population in Sharjah has also increased by 22 per cent since the last census report was published, increasing from 856,000 in 2015 to 1.1 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of students enrolled in various educational institutions across Sharjah rose by 23 per cent, from 253,000 to 310,000.

The announcement ceremony, held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of DSCD; Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of DSCD; heads and directors of various local government bodies; as well as VIPs from Sharjah and the UAE.

During the ceremony, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah honoured 50 entities from the government, semi-governmental, and private sectors that contributed to the success of the Sharjah Census 2022, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of DSCD.

Population demographics

The 1.8 million individuals residing in Sharjah include 208,000 Emirati citizens, including 103,000 males and 105,000 females. The resident population of expatriates stands at 1.6 million, including 1.1 million males and 500,000 females.

Young workforce

At the heart of Sharjah’s socioeconomic success is a young and highly skilled workforce that actively contributes to the development and advancement of various sectors, DSCD said. As many as 914,000 individuals aged between 20-39 years make up the emirate’s largest segment, accounting for 51 per cent of the total population.

Following closely, the age group of 40 to 59 years came in second with 443,000 individuals, representing 24 per cent. Meanwhile, the age group of 19 years and younger, totalling 399,000 individuals, constitute 22 per cent of the population, and those over 60 years of age represent three percent of the total population of 55,000 individuals.

Education sector

The census results also revealed that the percentage of students in the emirate has grown by 23 per cent, reaching 310,000. The number includes 249,000 in private educational institutions and 61,000 in public education.

Geographical demographics

The census has indicated a “healthy population distribution” in the main city and various regions in Sharjah. Sharjah City is home to 1.6 million individuals, followed by Khorfakkan with 53,000, Kalba with 51,000, Al Dhaid with 33,000, Al Hamriyah with 19,000, and Al Madam with 18,000 residents. The population of Dibba Al Hisn has grown to 15,000, while Al Bataeh is home to 7,000 individuals, and 6,000 live in Mleiha.

Family dynamics

The total number of occupied housing units in the emirate has reached 244,000, including 63,000 villas and houses, 7,000 multi-storey buildings, and 38,000 other types of structures. The number of households in the emirate stands at 340,000, including 42,000 Emirati families and 245,000 expatriate resident families. Additionally, there are 53,000 collective households.

The figures indicate Sharjah’s steady urban population growth, “reflecting the emirate’s success in providing diverse and suitable housing for all segments of society, embracing the population’s cultural and social diversity”. It includes families from various nationalities and backgrounds. DSCD added that the numbers also reflect Sharjah’s “commitment to improving the quality of life for its residents”.

The Department further revealed that the Sharjah Census 2022 preliminary results were based on data collected from 10 towns, 97 suburbs, 356 districts, and 7,961 residential blocks to ensure the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the census process, which utilised the latest technologies and methods for data collection and analysis, which assist in planning and developing services and projects that meet the needs of the emirate’s population.

‘Meaningful sum total’

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of DSCD, said: “We are delighted to mark the department’s decade-long contributions to Sharjah and the UAE with the unveiling of the Sharjah Census 2022 report’s preliminary results. The department’s efforts are not merely statistical data collection. Rather, it is a much more meaningful and significant sum total of the social, economic and cultural reality of Sharjah. Through this comprehensive census, we not only document our achievements across various sectors, we map the emirate’s developmental journey led by the talented and committed people who live and work here, and we also identify areas where they need continued empowerment to flourish and reach their full potential”.

He added: “The census results reflect how Sharjah is a vast home for a diverse community who represent myriad cultures and nationalities. The emirate serves as a vital hub of economic, cultural and scientific activity. Large segments of our community including residents, families, housing and public infrastructure as well as other socioeconomic elements that make up our society are all represented in our census, whose ultimate contributions will be in charting a future course of growth and development. The results will be presented to His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, whose vision for the future will continue guiding local entities to shape an emirate that never ceases to bring a smile to our faces.”

DSCD’s 10th anniversary

The Sharjah Census 2022 results ceremony marked a significant milestone as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of tDSCD in 2012, under the decree of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed. Over the past decade, the department has played a crucial role in supporting and promoting Sharjah’s knowledge-based economy, demonstrating its capability to generate, analyse, and disseminate reliable and accurate data and statistics across various fields. These efforts contribute to informed decision-making and the formulation of sound developmental policies within the emirate.

The ceremony delivered an immersive experience, where attendees explored DSCD’s decade-long achievements and key projects. Through an interactive show, participants were able to explore the Census 2022 results, unravelling the emirate’s demographic landscape.

Key findings

• 208,000 Emirati citizens, including 103,000 males and 105,000 females

• 1.6 million expat residents including 1.1 million males and 500,000 females

• 310,000 enrolled in educational institutions serving the emirate

• 42,000 Emirati families

• 245,000 expat resident families

• 244,000 housing units occupied

• 63,000 villas and houses occupied.

• 7,000 occupied multi-storey buildings