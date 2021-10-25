Sharjah: Companies registered in Sharjah can register their light vehicles for a period of two consecutive years, a senior official said.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahman Khater, Head of the Vehicles Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, said the new decision stipulates that companies registered in Sharjah can license new light vehicles for a period of two consecutive years, by presenting a valid insurance certificate for the same period, and paying the due fees.
The moves aims to achieve the vision of Sharjah Police and Ministry of Interior to enhance customer satisfaction, he added.