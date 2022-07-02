Sharjah: The Sharjah Airport has implemented quality services to ensure safety and convenience of passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia this Hajj season.
Among the latest practices include performing necessary medical tests, providing crucial guidelines for a safe and convenient travel experience, allocating a lounge with hospitality services, as well as adding dedicated teams for timely assistance.
Sharjah Airport said it has “further offered supporting measures to help expedite the pilgrims’ travel procedures, such as allocation of additional check-in kiosks, passport kiosks, smart enquiries’ word desk, smart gates, luggage transportation vehicles, along with quicker transaction process times.”
In a statement, Sharjah Airport said: “(We) are committed to delivering quality services to passengers, which are in accordance with the highest standards. The airport authority works diligently to serve the increasing number of passengers with exceptional services and support, especially during peak travel seasons like the Hajj.”