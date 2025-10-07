Sharjah: 40 buildings declared safe after cladding removal

The initiative is being fully funded by the Sharjah Government
Sharjah: Cladding susceptible to fire has been removed from 40 high-risk buildings in Sharjah in the first phase of a Dh100 million safety drive.
Authorities in April 2023 had identified 203 residential towers and commercial buildings where flammable building materials needed to be replaced. In the second phase, 163 more buildings, which are comparatively at lower risk, will be covered. All these buildings are above seven floors.
Existing cladding is being replaced with fire-resistant materials to mitigate the spread the spread of flames and give emergency services crucial additional time to respond. The cladding has been fully removed, achieving 100 per cent elimination of hazardous materials. The goal is to enhance safety by replacing flammable panels with non-flammable alternatives, prioritising both safety and aesthetics.
The project was launched under the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in an effort to reduce the number of building fires. The initiative is being fully funded by the Sharjah Government. Sharjah Municipality is overseeing the initiative in partnership with Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and the emirate’s Department of Planning and Survey.
Engineer Khalifa bin Hada Al Suwaidi, director of technical services at Sharjah Municipality, revealed on Tuesday through the Direct Line Programme on Sharjah TV and Radio the completion of the removal of hazardous materials of a total of 40 towers. The first phase covering 40 towers is complete.
As of August 2024, 10 residential buildings had been declared safe following the complete removal of their cladding. By February 2025, another 10 buildings were secured. As of October 10, 2025, all 40 buildings have been fully rendered safe.
Al Suwaidi highlighted several challenges encountered during the work, including cracks in the concrete structure and balconies, as well as the need to preserve the aesthetic appearance of the buildings. Despite these hurdles, the cladding has been removed, and teams are actively working on solutions.
“Our municipality has over 20 engineers dedicated to the project, working alongside key partners. Maintenance is ongoing, and various accessories are being installed on the facades. The first phase of project is totally complete,” he added.
The next step will involve studying and evaluating the situation to begin the second phase, he explained.
