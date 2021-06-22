Dubai: The cultural and creative sector is a vital part of Dubai’s future plans, the chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) said on Tuesday.
Shaikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also member of the Dubai Council, made the comments during a visit to Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). During her visit, Shaikha Latifa was accompanied by a team from Dubai Culture, including its director-general Hala Badri.
Shaikha Latifa was welcomed by DFF’s CEO Khalfan Juma Belhoul and his team. During a tour around the foundation’s different units, the team highlighted the different initiatives and programmes at the foundation, including the Dubai Future Labs and AREA 2071.
Scope for partnerships
Following the tour, Belhoul presented DFF’s strategy and upcoming plans. The two teams also explored avenues of strategic collaboration in line with Dubai Culture’s commitment to promoting and developing a culture of innovation and creativity in Dubai.
Role of creative sector
Shaikha Latifa said the cultural and creative sector is an important and vital part of Dubai’s future plans. She also stressed the importance of this sector in creating opportunities and innovative ideas that could serve other fields and sectors.
The engagement is among many undertaken by Shaikha Latifa with key players and institutions from across Dubai’s vital sectors to explore avenues of collaboration.