Emirati astronauts, Mohammad Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi, during their fist public appearance at a press conference held by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ahmad Ramazan/Gulf News

Dubai: The second batch of Emirati astronauts, Mohammad Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi, made their fist public appearance during a press conference held by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) at The Address Dubai Mall on Wednesday.

According to the MBRSC, the astronauts are currently undergoing in-house training, which includes swimming, scuba diving, survival exercise, stamina improvement, aircraft flying classes and Russian language training.

Nasa-bound

The astronauts will then move to Houston in December this year to begin preparing for the “2021 Nasa ((National Aeronautics and Space Administration) Astronaut Candidate Class”, as part of a joint strategic agreement between the UAE and the US to train them at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Al Mulla and Al Matrooshi will be trained to manage various missions on the International Space Station, including simulated spacewalks and long duration stay, along with training in major systems, robotics, extravehicular activity, T-38 jet courses, water and land survival, Russian language skills and theoretical training.

Stringent selection

It was no mean feat for Al Matrooshi, 27, and Al Mulla, 33, to be selected for the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme. Aspiring Emirati astronauts have undergone comprehensive and stringent screening process.

There were 4,305 applicants applied for the position. The list was initially trimmed to 2,099 applicants based on their age, educational background, and scientific research experience. The applicants then underwent IQ, personality and technical assessments before choosing an initial list of 1,000 candidates.

122 top applicants

Following the evaluation of 1,000 candidates, MBRSC selected the top 122 applicants, who were then interviewed virtually. The shortlisted 122 candidates were further evaluated, bringing down the shortlist to 61 applicants. After thorough medical examinations, the 61 shortlisted candidates were pared down to 30, who moved to the interview phase.