Dubai: Dubai Municipality today said that 45 per cent of Dubai Waste Treatment Centre in Warsan, the world’s largest waste-to-energy project, has been completed. The first phase of the landmark renewable energy project will be completed by 2023, while the entire project is expected to be completed by 2024.

Undertaken under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the project reflects the emirate’s commitment to transform itself into one of the most sustainable cities in the world.

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the facility will also contribute to reaching the goals set by Dubai Municipality to reduce landfill by 75 per cent and the targets outlined in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. The project also reflects the emirate’s keenness to follow a green growth trajectory that significantly reduces Dubai’s environmental footprint.

‘Innovative solutions’

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Guided by the vision of our leadership to advance sustainable development and develop innovative solutions to tap renewable energy sources, Dubai Municipality is undertaking an exceptional and pioneering project to convert waste into energy. Our keenness to implement projects that integrate the values and concepts of sustainability and environmental preservation that are critical to our world today, has significantly contributed to Dubai’s rapid advancement in this vital sector.”

He further said: “The Dubai Waste Treatment Centre is the most efficient waste-to-energy project in the world, with an efficiency rate of 32 per cent at a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. The project’s waste treatment capacity is estimated at 5,666 tonnes per day, equivalent to 1.912 million tonnes per year. The project will greatly support efforts to achieve the UAE’s and Dubai’s strategic and national goals in the energy sector.”

Sufficient energy for more than 135,000 homes

The foundations of the Dubai Waste Treatment Centre, covering a total area of 400,000 square metres, have been completed. After completing the excavation, 66,000 cubic metres of concrete was poured and reinforced with 1,000 tonnes of iron, using eight cranes, including the two largest cranes in the world with a length of 40 metres and a capacity of 100 tonnes.

In addition, 45 per cent of the turbine engine that runs on steam produced from the waste treatment process and 45 per cent of the generator that will supply and provide sufficient energy for more than 135,000 homes annually have been manufactured. The project uses the latest Japanese and Swiss waste treatment technologies, which raises its efficiency beyond any other currently existing waste-to-energy project. The project is environmentally friendly, as all emissions will be completely treated using a fabric filter consisting of 12,480 cylindrical filter bags before being discharged through a 70-metre high chimney. Comprehensive control measures have been put in place to remove any odours.

The project is being built with the participation of 30 contracting, consulting and supplier companies. A team consisting of more than 300 engineers and labourers have already spent three million working hours on the development of the project.