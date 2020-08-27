Dubai: Teachers and administrative staff of Dubai schools will have to undergo PCR tests for COVID-19 this week, a top official said.
Answering residents questions as part of the new #AskDXBOfficial initiative, beamed by Dubai Media Office, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), on Thursday evening said, "Seven schools in Dubai have been selected as PCR testing centres for COVID-19 so that teaching and adaministrative staff can undergo tests and assure parents that it is safe to send their children to school.
He was replying to specific questions about the reopening of schools for the new academic year.
Schools are implementing the precautionary measures properly, he said, adding, “We visited schools to ensure their compliance with health protocols and precautionary measures. We will continue to regularly visit schools and make sure they continue to implement these measures.”
Parents will have the choice to choose between school attendance and online classes in the first semester, he said.
Regarding school fees, he said it is a matter between parents and schools. "We think fees will not be affected but some schools may reduce it due to some conditions. Parents should coordinate with school administrations."
