Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has warned Emirati citizens and students of scammers who use its name and stamp to send out fake messages, letters and e-mails.
The ministry also stressed that it will never request bank account details, payments or money transfers.
On its Twitter account, the ministry said that scammers use the names of its missions and employees abroad asking for payments or money transfers, for example payment for university admission or as an advanced payment to get a scholarship for studying abroad.
The ministry stressed the need to contact it on its emergency hotline 0097180024 to report suspected messages or emails asking for payment or money transfer.