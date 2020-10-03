Abu Dhabi: A 54-year-old Saudi National won the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket jackpot of Dh12 million on Saturday. The winner, Ahmed Al Hamidi, lives in Bahrain. His winning ticket was picked from the series draw 220 on October 3 in Abu Dhabi.
Al Hamidi, who has been a resident off Bahrain the last five years said he purchased the ticket online. He has been buying the Big Ticket for the last four to five years. According to Big Ticket organisers, Al Hamidi was having lunch with his family when he got a call from the Big Ticket host Richard informing him of his win.
Al Hamidi - a businessman running a fast food restaurant chain in Bahrain said he will distribute some of his win to his family and rest will be kept for his children’s future, the father is three (22), (21) and 16 said.
He urged ticket buyers to not give up on their dream to win millions at Big Ticket and keep buying tickets.
Speaking to Gulf News in a telephone interview from Bahrain, Al Hamidi said he has six sisters and two brother and will utilise the money to help them. He said some money will also go towards charity and his restaurant chain Patatia with branches in Saudi Arabia.