Dubai: Sankari Fashion Group and the Sankari Investment Group on Friday announced their contribution of Dh50 million towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign.
The latest addition to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign joins dozens of organisations and institutional initiatives working within five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading Education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities. Such efforts further the impact and sustainability of humanitarian work, instill a culture of hope around the world and support development for a better future.
Dr Abdulkader Sankari pledges to contribute a total of Dh50 million, to be paid in five instalments of Dh10 million per year over a period of five years.
Dr Abdulkader Sankari, Founder of the Groups, said: “The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is the embodiment of good, giving and generosity; all of which are values deeply rooted in the UAE community. We are honoured to be among the contributors towards this massive food endowment fund to help alleviate the suffering of fellow humans.”