Dubai: The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has dedicated five channels through which individuals and institutions can send their contributions towards the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign aims to mobilise local, regional and international efforts to help create and implement sustainable programs to fight and eradicate hunger within a sustainable institutional framework.

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign enables all community groups to be part of efforts to create a food safety net for the underprivileged populations. Contributions of individuals, government entities, private sector businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists in the UAE are welcome through the campaign’s website, SMS, bank transfers, a dedicated call center or the DubaiNow app.

Website

Individuals and institutions can send their contributions to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae).

Call centre

A dedicated call centre reachable on toll free number (800 9999) will also receive contributors calls to arrange their donations.

Bank transfers

Donations are also welcome via bank transfers sent in the UAE dirham to the campaign’s official bank account with Emirates NBD (Account no.: AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

SMS

The campaign offers the option to donate via SMS, where contributors can choose to donate one dirham daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, and to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.

Another available option is to donate once by sending the word “Meal” to the following numbers (for both du and Etisalat by E& users in the UAE) according to the donation amount: 1034 for Dh10 donations, 1035 for Dh50 donations, 1036 for Dh100 donations and 1038 for Dh500 donations.

DubaiNow App

In collaboration with Smart Dubai to facilitate contributions from individuals, institutions and businesses inside the UAE, contributions to “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign will be possible through the DubaiNow app, and can be found under the “Donations” tab.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to provide a food safety net serving the world’s most underprivileged populations, and support vulnerable groups, especially victims of natural disasters and conflicts around the world. On the other hand, the campaign reinforces the UAE’s efforts supporting the global endeavor to eradicate hunger, which is prominent among the United Nations list of 17 Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.