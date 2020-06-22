Sharjah: The body of an Iranian sailor was pulled out of the sea off the Sharjah coast after he fell from a vessel and was drowned, authorities confirmed to Gulf News on Monday.
The man’s body was found in Al Khan area after a three-day search.
Sharjah Police officials received information that the sailor had fallen into the sea from his boat. The marine rescue unit along with a drone and helicopter immediately initiated a search and rescue operation.
The body was found after three days of intensive searching, police said
Authorities recovered the body and transferred the mortal remains to a forensic laboratory for autopsy.
Buhairah Police have launched an investigation into the incident.