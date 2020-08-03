Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched initiatives in support of 500 orphan children from underprivileged families marking Eid Al Adha.
The move is part of RTA’s social responsibility, in coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Serco — the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram — Emaar Properties, and Talabat Mart.
RTA distributed free nol cards with credits for buying Eid supplies to 500 children. Serco coordinated with several donors to support RTA’s initiative, where Dar Al Hay Fashion contributed national dresses to 20 children, Ikea provided gifts for 500 children, Emaar offered ‘At the Top — Burj Khalifa’ tour for 15 children, together with giveaways, and Talabat Mart provided Eid supplies to 50 children from low-income families.
Volunteers from RTA and Serco distributed gifts and nol cards to beneficiaries while complying with the health precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said, “RTA always endeavours to bring happiness to people, especially from disadvantaged families and orphans, which have high priority in RTA’s social responsibility structures. RTA availed of Eid Al Adha to make these segments happier through forging cooperation with a host of partners who made dedicated efforts to attract support for this humanitarian objective. The Emirates Red Crescent Authority kindly provided us with a list of entitled families and children.”
Adel Al Awadi, Director of Marketing and Communications, Serco — Dubai Metro and Tram, said, “The joy of Eid is all about giving, it is a time when individuals, families and organisations show care to neighbours, friends and the less fortunate. At Serco, care is one of our core values and this year we are working with Roads and Transport Authority and the Red Crescent, to bring the Eid celebration to orphans around the UAE.”