Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed about 60-70 per cent of the construction of internal roads spanning 34.4km at three residential districts namely Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3.

“The construction of internal roads at residential areas is a manifestation of the execution of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to improve the infrastructure of the residential neighbourhood. Such a drive is prompted by the need to cope with the needs of demographic and urban expansion, and improve the well-being and happiness of people in the emirate,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

A map showing the three residential districts where the road works are being undertaken. Image Credit: Supplied

Al Quoz 2

“About 70 per cent of the road, streetlighting and rainwater drainage works are completed at Al Quoz 2 situated between Al Khail Road and Meydan Road,” announced Al Tayer.

“The project includes the construction of a network of main roads extending 16km, pavements, rainwater drainage network and streetlighting. It will improve the accessibility to various locations within Al Quoz 2 area such as the market complex and Al Quoz Lake Park, and serves about 3,000 residents. It will also improve the entry of the area and step up the capacity to 1,250 vehicles per hour at the entry/exit point from Al Meydan Road. It will enhance the connectivity with the residential area under development along with surrounding roads such as Al Khail Road,” explained Al Tayer.

Al Barsha South 3

“The completion rate of internal roads at Al Barsha South 3 extending about 6.4km has reached 65 per cent,” confirmed Al Tayer. “The project is situated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens and is surrounded by Al Barsha South 2 to the North, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 to the South (Motor City and Sports City), Arjan to the East, and Al Barsha South 4 to the West. Other elements include streetlights, car parks and bus stops,” he added.

“The project will facilitate the accessibility to the recently developed areas of Al Barsha South 3 to serve about 4,500 inhabitants. It will improve the connectivity of the area by raising the capacity of entry/exit points of Hessa Street by 1,500 vehicles per hour. It will enhance connectivity with residential districts under construction, such as the existing road network of Arjan, which will ease the movement to and from Umm Suqeim St as well as the roads network of Al Barsha South 2,” said Al Tayer.

Nad Al Sheba 2

“The completion of internal roads at Nad Al Sheba 2 has touched 60 per cent. The project works include internal roads extending 12km, parallel parking, streetlights, rainwater drainage system and sewage network. Works also include assessing the condition of internal roads stretching 27km from engineering, traffic safety and drainage of rainwater perspectives,” commented Al Tayer.