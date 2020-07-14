Sharjah: Road traffic deaths have decreased 43.5 per cent and traffic accidents are down 37 per cent in Sharjah, according to police statistics.
Sharjah Police say this is thanks in part to awareness campaigns in the emirate.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police said 180 accidents were recorded during the first six months of this year compared to 286 over the same period last year.
Deaths in 2020 so far stand at 26 compared to 46 in the first half of 2019.
Al Naqbi said that by analysing statistics and reports related to accidents they were able to identify causes and come up with solutions to minimise them.
He added that the national sterilisation programme had helped reduce accidents, while the Ministry of Interior’s ‘Making Roads Safer’ campaign as well as community initiatives especially aimed at young motorists had also had a positive impact.
Al Naqbi urged motorists to abide by traffic rules and speed limits, and asked people to cross the road in designated areas.