Abu Dhabi: Louvre Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Swiss watchmaking brand Richard Mille, has introduced the jury members for the third edition of their contemporary art exhibition, Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023, and The Richard Mille Art Prize.

This collaborative effort showcases their ongoing dedication to bolstering the flourishing arts and cultural landscape in the region, offering a platform for regional artists to exhibit their talent and prowess.

The jury for the third edition of the exhibition includes prominent figures from diverse artistic backgrounds.

Among them are Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of UAE Unlimited, an art collector, and a patron of the Centre Pompidou, the British Museum, and Sharjah Art Foundation.

Also on the jury is Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Director of Islamic Arts Department at Musée du Louvre, France, and former Director for Scientific, Curatorial, and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Joining the esteemed jury panel are new members Maya El Khalil, an independent curator, and art advisor, and former founding director of Athr Gallery in Jeddah, who will be the curator for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023.

Clare Lilley, the curator and Director of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, known for selecting the annual Frieze Sculpture in London’s Regent’s Park; and Guilhem André, Acting Director for Scientific, Curatorial, and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi, a seasoned museum professional, expert archaeologist, and art historian.

Inclusive

Moreover, the renowned Emirati artist Mohammed Kazem, previously shortlisted for the 2021 edition of Art Here, will also be part of the jury. This inclusive approach ensures a rich and dynamic selection process, resulting in a compelling and representative exhibition.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, expressed the museum’s commitment to support the development and growth of the region’s arts and culture ecosystem. He stated that the esteemed jury members exemplify the calibre and breadth of talent present within the GCC and reflect the growing stature of this exhibition and art prize.

Peter Harrison, Richard Mille CEO, expressed pride in witnessing the Richard Mille Art Prize’s continued commitment to nurturing the creative spirit in the region and providing a platform for artists to showcase their extraordinary talents.

Transparencies

He emphasised that this year’s theme, Transparencies, will explore reflections, shadows, and the fluidity of light, inviting artists to transcend time and space in their expressions.

For the third edition, Louvre Abu Dhabi invited artists to respond to the theme of Transparencies by proposing original sculptures and installations that explore the dynamics of transparency and its material and perceptual significance.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023 exhibition will take place beneath the museum’s iconic floating dome of light and shade, using the interplay of shadows, reflections, and sunlight as a starting point.

For the first time, the exhibition will be held outdoors and under the dome, providing artists with an extraordinary museum setting to display their work. The exhibition is set to open to the public in November 2023.