Abu Dhabi: Marking the start of community events in the UAE ahead of the International Day of Yoga (June 21), around 350 participants from all walks of life gathered today, June 17, under the dome of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi museum in the capital.
The session started with a virtual message from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. His words of well-being, tolerance and friendship echoed under the dome. Certified yoga instructors then held a 40-minute workshop based on Common Yoga Protocol.
The dome had around 350 participants from across nationalities reflecting the theme of ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. School children joined in large numbers, with diplomatic corps led by Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, by their side.
The participants went home with a gift of a yoga mat and a plant signifying sustainability and wellness.
Yoga at the port
More Yoga events in the UAE are in the pipeline to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga (IDY). On June 21, 2023, the IDY 2023 celebrations will be organised at Mina (Port) Rashid jointly by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and DP World. Dr Thani bin Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. The celebrations will take place at DP World Cruise Terminal 3 from 7am to 9am.
Also, Indian Navy Ship INS Brahmaputra, with a contingent of more than 200 sailors onboard, will call on Mina Rashid and participate in the IDY 2023 celebrations. It will form part of the Global Ocean Ring celebrations.
Event at ADNEC
On the same day, a community Yoga event will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 6pm to 9pm. Sheikh Nahyan will join in the Yoga session as the Chief Guest on the occasion. The event, which is jointly organised by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and ADNEC, is expected to witness participation from across the community, including schools, community organisations, and sports clubs.