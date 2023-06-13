Dubai / Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set to witness massive yoga events in land and water to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga (IDY) that falls on June 21.
The Indian diplomatic missions in the UAE are spearheading the celebrations of the global day endorsed by the United Nations.
This year, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai have joined hands with local partners to organise grand events in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
Louvre Abu Dhabi: 'Yoga under the dome': June 17, 7-9am
The Indian Embassy said Louvre Abu Dhabi will host a special yoga session titled “Yoga Under the Dome 2.0” from 7 am to 9 am on June 17 as a curtain raiser to IDY 2023.
The event is exclusively held for diplomatic corps from around the world, based in Abu Dhabi. The session will kick-off with a video message by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, followed by a brief yoga practice session for all ages and levels of expertise, the mission said.
Ocean Ring Yoga
The yoga day this year will witness an innovative programme ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ on June 21.
Being organised with the help of the Indian ministries of Defense, External Affairs and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, yoga demonstrations on ships and in ports will take place in many friendly countries, according to the government of India.
“Aligned with the theme of ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam’ (the idea that the world is one family) for this year, the Ocean Ring of Yoga programme aims to showcase the transformative power of yoga in fostering global unity and harmonious coexistence,” it added.
Unity of humanity
On June 21, echoing a message of unity of humanity, the IDY 2023 Global Ocean Ring Campaign will be organised in the UAE as well, the Embassy said.
It will be held at the iconic DP World Cruise Terminal at Mina Rashid in Dubai in association with DP World, the Indian Navy, the mission stated.
“To mark the importance of Yoga’s message and its benefits, an Indian Navy Ship with a contingent of more than 200 sailors on board will call on Port Rashid and participate in the IDY 2023 celebrations.”
Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade in UAE MoFA will grace the occasion as the chief guest. The first Indian to complete the solo Golden Globe Race, Commander Abhilash Tomy will also grace the occasion as a special guest during the celebrations that will take place from 7am to 9am, the mission added.
Continuing the tradition of celebrating the essence of yoga for unity, on June 21, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) will also host IDY celebrations for the entire UAE community from 6pm to 9pm, in association with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan will join in the yoga session as the chief guest on the occasion, along with Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE. The participants will be from across the community, including schools, community organisations, sports clubs, and of all ages and genders, the embassy added.
Dubai, Sharjah events
Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said it will hold two mega events for this IDY.
On June 17, celebrations will be held at the Opportunity Pavilion Plaza of the Expo City Dubai from 5pm to 7pm.
On June 18, the yoga day event will be held from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the Skyline University College in Sharjah.
“By promoting the practice of yoga, we can strengthen unity and harmony across cultures, religions, and geographies, and move towards a more peaceful and inclusive world,” the consulate add
• The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.
• Today, it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.
• Recognising its universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.
• The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.
• The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.
• The resolution notes “the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health.”
• In this regard, the World Health Organisation has also urged its member states to help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is among the top ten leading causes of death worldwide, and a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.
Source: United Nations