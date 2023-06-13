What is Yoga and why do we celebrate it?

• Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.



• The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.



• Today, it is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.



• Recognising its universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.



• The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.



• The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.



• The resolution notes “the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health.”



• In this regard, the World Health Organisation has also urged its member states to help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is among the top ten leading causes of death worldwide, and a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.



Source: United Nations